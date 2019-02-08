Joe's Films

Joe Cross is a filmmaker, entrepreneur, author and wellness advocate. He directed, produced and was the subject of the award-winning documentary “Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead.” His second documentary film, “Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead 2,” focuses on how to stay healthy in an unhealthy world and his latest film “The Kids Menu,” looks at the childhood obesity crisis and forward-thinking efforts to build kids’ and families’ confidence around healthy food.
Watch the trailer
Morbidly obese Joe Cross endeavors to drink only fruit and vegetable juice for 60 days in an effort to lose weight, reboot his health, and inspire others along the way.
Watch the Trailer
In Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead 2, Joe travels around the world and meets with experts who present viable strategies to make and maintain long-term improvements to eating behaviors and overall health.